BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Founded in 1975, “The Runner” was born to inform CSUB students. Now, 48 years later, comes “El Veloz.”

The Spanish version of the college newspaper has both online articles and the monthly print edition that has been in the works since summer.

“I think it was so important to create El Veloz so we can connect to a lot of the communities not just in Bakersfield, but in Kern County,” said Jennifer Serrano, Digital Editor-in-Chief. “We wanted to be able to reach out to those people so they can also feel a sense of community with CSUB.”

Members of The Runner highlighted the importance of digging deeper into matters that affect students specifically.

“Tuition increases, I know, was a big one that we have on our campus,” said Haydee Barahona, Editor-in-Chief of Publications. “It’s a big story that’s in our issue this month.”

“It’s increasing by 6% every year, and it’s something that’s going to affect students for the next five years,” said Serrano.

However, translating the newspaper lies on the hands of a handful of volunteers fluent in both languages.

“It could take between an hour to two hours, depending the length of the story,” said Melisa Magaña, Podcast Director of “The Runner On Air”. “It’s not only like, translating the word, like ‘Hola’, ‘Hi’, it’s not like that. You have to basically rearrange the whole wording sometimes, or even the sentence, you have to flip it around, so it’s not just like writing it straight ahead.”

Magaña says bilingual productions don’t stop here, as she plans to start producing podcast episodes in Spanish.

You can now start reading online articles of El Veloz through their website and The Runner’s social media.