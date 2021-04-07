CSUB’s Small Business Development Center hosting webinar today on Employee Retention Tax Credit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today, a local accountant will discuss the Employee Retention Tax Credit as part of the Webinar Wednesday series hosted by CSUB’s Small Business Development Center.

The webinar, which takes place from noon to 1 p.m., will cover how employers can claim the credit on their taxes this year and share strategies for implementing the credit with other pandemic relief programs.

The program will also discuss Wednesday’s opening of the $16 billion Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Portal.

