CSUB’s Small Business Development Center hosting webinar on remaining pandemic relief programs

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CSUB’s Small Business Development Center is hosting a webinar on Wednesday to discuss the remaining pandemic relief programs available for small business owners.

The webinar, which takes place from noon to 1 p.m., will take a detailed look at the online portal that gives small business owners the rundown on how to seek PPP loan forgiveness through the Small Business Administration, rather than through the bank that issued their loan. They will also discuss the Employee Retention Tax Credit.

To register for the webinar, click here.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Local News