CSUB’s Small Business Development Center hosting pandemic relief webinar today

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CSUB’s Small Business Development Center will continue their webinar series today to discuss new small business assistance guidance and key details on pandemic business relief programs.

The webinar will include the newest Paycheck Protection Program for both first-time and second-round applicants in hard-hit industries, the Employee Retention Tax Credit, the new Economic Injury Disaster Loan and Shuttered Venue Operator Grant program.

The webinar will stream from noon to 1 p.m. Click here to register.

The SBDC reminds readers it is open for free one-on-one consulting to help small business owners. New and existing businesses can go to www.csubsbdc.com for more information or to sign up for assistance.