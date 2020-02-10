CSUB’s Kegley Institute of Ethics announces faculty fellowships

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kegley Institute of Ethics at Cal State Bakersfield has announced the recipients of its three faculty fellowships this year as part of its Faculty Fellows Program.

The 2020-2021 KIE Faculty Fellowship recipients are Dr. Ji Li from the Accounting and Finance Department, Dr. David Sandles from the Department of Teacher Education, and Dr. Mandy Rees from the Department of Music and Theatre. For earning a fellowship, the teachers will be rewarded with a course release to focus on their projects as well as a $2,500 summer stipend.

“KIE is excited to support these two projects which promise to bring far-reaching benefits to our campus and community,” said Dr. Nate Olson, KIE associate director and chair of the Faculty Fellowship Review Committee.

Dr. Li’s fellowship project will involve research and production of digital ethics training and case studies for CSUB accounting students and accounting professionals, focusing on emerging issues in cybersecurity, AI algorithms, and bias in the workplace.

Dr. Sandles’ project has to do with researching graphic novels and their adoption as tools in classrooms to facilitate ethics education and social emotional learning for teachers and students.

Through her fellowship, Dr. Rees will attend an intensive training on the Theatre of the Oppressed, a form of community-based education that uses theater as a tool for social change. Dr. Rees will lead a workshop on this practice at CSUB and seek to introduce it into community partnerships for underserved populations as well.

The Faculty Fellows program aims to support faculty members in developing ethics education and research projects at the university.