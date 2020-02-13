CSUB’s Kegley Institute of Ethics announce recipients of 2020 Wendy Wayne Ethics Awards

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kegley Institute of Ethics at Cal State Bakersfield has announced the recipients of this year’s Wendy Wayne Ethics Awards.

L. Dee Slade, Samantha DeLaCruz and Nikolas Lopez will be honored at a dinner ceremony on March 25 at the Seven Oaks Country Club, 2000 Grand Lakes Ave.

“Our 2020 Wendy Wayne Ethics awardees demonstrate ethical leadership across numerous aspects of our community, from youth coaching, education, and journalism, to initiatives for greater racial and gender equity and inclusion in Bakersfield. They are an inspiring group and KIE looks forward to celebrating them with our community on March 25,” said Dr. Michael Burroughs, director of the institute.

L. Dee Slade

Slade is the director for the African-American Network of Kern County, an organization that promotes higher learning by creating educational programs designed to empower the next generations to be strong leaders in business and community development. She also leads the “Each One Teach One” Partners in Progress Buffalo Soldiers Program that encourages youth to be good citizens and to strive for excellence in academics, self-respect, honor, diversity, citizenship and ethical behavior towards others. Dee also serves in numerous other leadership roles in service of our community, including as a CSUB President’s Community Ambassador, vice-chair of the CSUB Center for Social Justice and as a member of the Kern County Housing & Opportunity Foundation Board.

Samantha DeLaCruz

DeLaCruz is a CSUB student and president of Club GEN (Gender Equality Now!). She has led efforts to establish a Trans Awareness Week, opened Jai’s Library (a resource for gender non-conforming students) and formed a campus-wide committee focused on creating institutional policies and practices that support gender non-conforming students. In Spring 2018, Samantha received a scholarship to attend the CARE National Conference in Washington, D.C. and has become a CARE Citizen Advocate, advocating locally and nationally for policies that affect women and girls in poverty and implementing tangible ways to help them cope and prosper. CARE is one of the largest and oldest humanitarian aid organizations focused on fighting global poverty.

Nikolas Lopez

Nikolas is a senior at Liberty High School. He has been a Boy Scout since he was 6 years old and, in this role, has organized Bakersfield park improvement projects and serves as an astronomy guide and teacher at the Boy Scout summer camp. Nikolas was selected for and currently serves on the Equity and Inclusion Student Advisory Council as a representative for Liberty High School, meeting with the committee and Liberty High School Principal to discuss ideas on how to make Kern County high schools a better place.

In addition to the three recipients, the Wendy Wayne Awards will also give special recognition to Randy Martin, founder of Covenant Coffee; Reyna Olaguez, executive director of South Kern Sol; Hernan Santiago, a long-time educator and basketball coach at Arvin High School; and Alejandra “Olly” Lopez Beltran, a CSUB student and Campus Programming leader for diversity and inclusion initiatives.