CSUB’s 10th annual ROWDYs winners announced

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The CSU Bakersfield Athletics Department announced the winners for the 10th annual ROWDYs awards on Tuesday. The awards honored the best of the Roadrunners throughout the 2020-21 season. The ceremony was held virtually.

Here is the list of winners:

Golden Circle

The Golden Circle is the highest honor bestowed upon a CSUB undergraduate scholar-athlete serving in a leadership role. The award is reserved annually for scholar-athletes, sprit squad and band members who have shown integrity and achievement through leadership activities, community involvement, participation in campus life, sports participation and scholarship while attending CSUB.

Women



Men

Newcomer of the Year

Honors the first-year contributions of any male and female freshman, redshirt freshman, or transfer scholar-athlete that has a standout year while producing results for their respective teams.

Female

Miranda Miller Women’s Track & Field

Male

Shaun Williams Men’s Basketball

AD’s Make A Difference Award

Presented by Athletics Director Dr. Kenneth “Ziggy” Siegfried, this award honors a male and female scholar-athlete that have made a noticeable difference on campus and within the athletics department. Honorees are commended for their community service, support of teammates and other teams along with their dedication to making the athletics department better for their fellow scholar-athletes.

Female

Emily Hansen Beach Volleyball

Male

Kris Rogic Men’s Swimming & Diving

Clutch Performer of the Year

Given to the scholar-athlete that had one or several performances where they can through in a clutch situation. Each scholar-athlete nominated showed their ability to perform under pressure and contribute to the success of their ream when it mattered most.

Dominic Ducharme Wrestling

Rudy Carvajal Community Service Award

Traditionally awarded to the CSUB team that was most present in the Bakersfield community during the academic year. With most teams unable to gather in person due to the pandemic, CSUB Athletics looked to the leaders from its teams to make their mark in a different way. This year, the award went to the CSUB Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and all `Runners who chipped in to help make CSUB and Bakersfield a better place.

Best Individual Turnaround

Given to a male and female scholar-athlete that transformed themselves and had a breakout season. This award is reserved for those that made a significant impact in competition this season while improving from the prior year of competition.

Female

Jayden Eggelston Women’s Basketball

Male

Aaron Charles Baseball

Blue-Gold Award

Given to a male and female scholar-athlete identified by the CSUB Athletics Administration as both a quality student and fierce competitor. Their actions in competition and in life personify what it means to be a Roadrunner and compete in blue and gold.

Female

Hannah Walker Women’s Track & Field

Male

Carlos Armendariz Men’s Soccer

Kegley-McCall Award (Team GPA)

Honoring outstanding effort in the classroom, the Kegley-McCall award goes to the CSUB team that posted the highest cumulative GPA as a squad during the 2020-21 academic year. With a 3.50 cumulative GPA, this year’s award went to the women’s golf team, consisting of Macey Mills, Vanessa Watkins, Brandi Borjon, Kaleigh Irey, Allie Crawley, Gillian Galicia, Christy Mae Saban, and Meredith McDougal.

Heart of a Champion Award

Presented by Vice President for Student Affairs Dr. Thomas Wallace, this award is aimed at honoring a male and female scholar-athlete that has shown noticeable heart and determination in competition. The award considers heart over talent, will and desire and over playing time, and the contributions that heart makes to a specific program.

Female

Hayley McCluskey Volleyball

Male

Justin McCall Men’s Basketball

`Runner Spirit Award

Awarded to the member of the CSUB Spirit Squad (Cheer, Mascot, Dance, Pep Band) who demonstrates exceptional service to the CSUB spirt program and the CSUB community through participation and leadership.

Aaliyah Beed Cheer

Best Academic Performance

Presented to the scholar-athlete that meets much of the same criteria required by CoSIDA and the NCAA for Academic All-American consideration. Some of those factors include a minimum of a 3.30 GPA and having competed in at least 50% of their team’s contests. This award honors the scholar-athlete that most contributed to their team’s success while also excelling in the classroom.

Andie Easley Women’s Basketball

Noah Cordova Baseball

All-Academic Team

The team member with the highest GPA from each team is named to our ROWDYs All-Academic Team. Kegley Center staff will determine those team members following the Fall semester. Note: First-year freshmen are not eligible.

Women



Men

Best Individual Contest

Highlights a single, standout performance of a male and female scholar-athlete over the last year that left fans cheering and teammates talking. The award criteria include type of performance (championship or regular season), opponent, and results and importance of the victory (conference, non-conference).

Female

Cameron Solberg & Milica Vukobrat Beach Volleyball

Male

Jacen Roberson Baseball

Flachmann Award

Given to the male and female scholar-athlete who excelled athletically with strong performances all season long, while keeping grades up and making their team and program better as a result of their performances.

Female

Cameron Solberg Beach Volleyball

Male

Chance Rich Wrestling

The President’s Award

Given annually to the scholar-athlete that represents CSU Bakersfield in a positive light, both in competition and in the community. This award is one of the highlights of the ROWDYs and showcases the entire body of work of a senior scholar-athlete, who is graduating from CSUB.

Female

Vanessa Austin Women’s Basketball

Male

Tyler Jorgensen Baseball