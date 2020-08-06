CSUB wrestling program raffling off new car as part of Ride in Style fundraiser

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Cal State Bakersfield wrestling program is holding its annual Ride in Style car raffle fundraiser today.

The program, in partnership with Infiniti of Bakersfield and the Coyote Club, is offering a new Infiniti Q50 luxury sedan as part of this year’s raffle. The winner will be chosen at 6:30 p.m. tonight through Facebook Live.

Tickets are $100 and can be purchased online through BakersfieldWrestling.com or by calling 661-302-4455 until 5 p.m. today. Money raised through the event supports the CSUB wrestling program.