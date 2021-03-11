CSUB women’s basketball season ends with Big West tourney loss

LAS VEGAS (KGET) — The CSUB women’s basketball team’s season ended Wednesday following a loss to Hawaii in the Big West tournament in Las Vegas.

The Runner’s appearance comes a year after the start of the coronavirus pandemic that canceled last year’s WAC tournament. And while tournament games returned to Las Vegas, fans did not. The arena at the Mandalay Bay was empty as teams competed for spot in the NCAA tournament.

CSUB lost the game 81-67. Graduate transfer Andie Easley scored 17 points in 38 minutes leading the team in both categories. Easley also announced she’ll return to the team for another season.

On Thursday, the men’s team plays UC Davis at 2 p.m.