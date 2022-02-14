CSUB welcomes students back to campus for in-person learning

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — After going virtual the first three weeks of the spring semester, Cal State Bakersfield welcomed students back to campus Monday for in-person instruction.

Last month, university officials made a decision to put the safety of the ‘Runner community first, due to a surge of COVID-19 cases caused by the omicron variant.

“We had a bit of a pause and we are super excited to welcome students back,” said Lynnette Zellezny, CSUB president. “And again, the campus already feels alive. So we’re greeting students this morning, giving out our new pens, our new brand. And it’s great to see their smiles.”

For many students, officials said this will be the first time they’ve had the opportunity to take in-person classes at CSUB since the pandemic first disrupted instruction.