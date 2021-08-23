CSUB welcomes students back to campus after being closed for more than a year

CSUB's campus had not been fully open since March 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield welcomed students back to campus Monday after more than a year of being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny greeted students and faculty on the Red Brick Road near the GET Bus terminal. President Zelezny says it is a special day for the university and that there are about 2,700 new students starting this fall.

The California State University announced last month that it will require faculty, staff and students who will be on campus to be vaccinated against COVID-19. The CSU says all certifications must be completed no later than Sept. 30.