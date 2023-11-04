BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Campus Gaming Club of CSUB is expecting over 250 competitors at its weekend gaming tournament.

The Extra Life Tournament is expected to be a big draw on campus during Nov. 4 through 5, according to organizers. The event will run from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the CSUB Student Union on both days. All proceeds will be donated to the Lauren Small Children’s Center at Memorial Hospital.

Gamers are invited to put their skills to the test in one of the biggest gaming marathons of the year in town. This event raised over $10,000 last year for newborn and pediatric patients.

Admission per day: