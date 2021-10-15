CSUB unveils bronze Roadrunner statue by local sculptor

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — One of the most renowned sculptors in the country, Kern County’s own Ben Victor, was in Bakersfield Thursday for the unveiling of a stunning new centerpiece for CSU Bakersfield’s Harvey L. Hall Plaza.

The tarp came off to reveal an eight-foot-tall, bronze, roadrunner adaption of the CSUB mascot. Sculptor Ben Victor said he did a lot of study and research when creating the piece that was the culmination of almost three years of work.

LaVonne Hall, widow of the late four-term mayor of Bakersfield, Harvey Hall, for whom the plaza is named was also in attendance.

Ben Victor, who lives in Idaho, has three sculptures in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda, commissioned by the states of Nevada, Iowa and Nebraska, and, just announced, a fourth coming next year for the state of Arkansas.