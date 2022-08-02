BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California State University, Bakersfield is welcoming Dr. Audie Williams to discuss a Black sports pioneer with roots in Bakersfield on Thursday, according to the university.

Dr. Audie Williams is the brother of Art Williams, baseball’s first Black national league umpire. Audie will be coming to campus to talk about his newly-released book, which covers the life and legacy of Art Williams.

It’s happening on Thursday at 9 a.m. at the Stockdale Room, located inside the Runner Cafe, according to the university.