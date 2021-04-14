CSUB to host in-person graduation ceremonies this Spring

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CSU Bakersfield announced on Wednesday that they will host a series of in-person graduation ceremonies this Spring.

CSUB will hold commencement ceremonies from May 20 through May 23 for the classes of Spring 2020, Summer 2020, Fall 2020, Spring 2021 and Summer 2021.

The university says they will abide by all safety protocols and restrictions, including having limited guests. Graduates who do not feel comfortable participating in the commencement ceremonies will be able to join virtually. A livestream ceremony will also be provided to guests who are unable to attend to due limited crowd sizes.

“The Cabinet has come to this decision after months of consideration and close consultation with students, faculty, staff, the CSU Chancellor’s Office and local public health authorities. Every possibility was explored, from an entirely virtual ceremony to further postponements. But, students, your message to us was clear: We want a ceremony. And we believe you deserve it,” CSUB said in a news release.

Graduates can visit the new CSUB commencement website for updated information. You can also email commencement@csub.edu.

The website covers all the details: How it will be conducted, the restricted number of guests and the strict safety protocols that will be observed. The commencement team will send a RSVP email to all graduates confirming their participation this week.