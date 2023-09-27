BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California State University, Bakersfield is hosting a free drive-thru flu vaccine clinic on Oct. 7 from 10 a.m. to noon.

The clinic is scheduled to take place in Parking Lot H, on the south side of campus, at the university, according to organizers. The public is asked to enter campus at Roadrunner Drive on Camino Media.

Organizers say participants do not need to be covered by insurance and no documents will be required.

Organizers advise if you suspect or confirm you have COVID-19 to not attend the clinic. The vaccine will only be given to people 18 and older.