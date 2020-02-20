CSUB to host Engineering Day for local high school students

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – California State University, Bakersfield’s School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics and Engineering is set to host its Engineering Day this Friday. The event gives local high school students an opportunity to learn about going to college and their futures.

The day kicks off at 8:30 a.m. with check-ins at the Student Housing East Multipurpose Room where CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny welcomes those in attendance.

The event is sponsored by Edison International and is a chance for high school students to learn more about careers in engineering from local industry leaders.

“We are so excited to have Christina Sistrunk on campus,” said Andrea Medina, director of Grants and Outreach for CSUB’s School of Natural Sciences, Mathematics, and Engineering. “Not only is she a local engineering leader, she’s an example to young women that this industry is every bit as much for them as it is for the men.”

Keynote speaker Brent Ilott who serves as the Drilling Manager for Aera Energy, LLC will speak at 11:30 a.m. Ilot earned his Master of Business Administration at CSUB.

Other speakers include: Ian Journey, a consulting mechanical engineer at Baskin Mechanical Engineers; Tiffany Chatman, a facilities engineer at Aera Energy, LLC; Alejandro Ramirez, an electrical engineer at Edwards Air Force Base; Dolores Salgado, a registered civil engineer for IEC, a small private firm; and Shalisha Hodson, a civil engineer with Ruettgers & Schuler Civil Engineers.