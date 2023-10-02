BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California State University of Bakersfield is scheduled to host a series of events to recognize and support LGBTQ staff, faculty and students.

According to organizers, the events kicked off Monday morning in the admin quad with a Pride Flag raising ceremony. The ceremony featured several speakers, including Associated Students Inc. and LGBTQ campus groups.

The series of events is scheduled to be hosted between Oct. 4 and Nov. 2, starting with a performance by the world’s first LGBTQ mariachi band, and ending with a presentation by Dr. Mimi Hoang.

The events align with LGBTQ History Month, according to organizers. To see a full list of the events, click here.