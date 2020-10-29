CSUB Theatre Department streaming trio of radio dramas through Halloween weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield’s Theatre Department created three radio dramas that will be playing through the Halloween weekend. You can view the three productions on the department’s YouTube page for free.

“Zero Hour,” “Voice on the Wire” and “The Shadow People” are all a part of the “Tales from the Vault of Fear,” a series of thriller stories. The department says the shows are fitting because most of CSUB’s classes have gone virtual.

To view the digital program, visit here.

You can find “Tales from the Vault of Fear” on the CSUB Theatre Department’s YouTube page.