BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California State University, Bakersfield has announced the launch of the new Bakersfield Foodservice Management Program.

The program is a joint venture in partnership with the CSUB Small Business Development Center, and is funded by a grant from the city of Bakersfield, according to a release.

According to CSUB, the new program is developed by foodservice industry experts and will combine theoretical knowledge with hands-on training to prepare students for work in the foodservice industry.

“During COVID, so many businesses were affected by the shutdown, none more so than our local restaurant and food service industry,” said Jennifer Patino, Director of Professional and Continuing Education at CSUB. “By partnering with the city of Bakersfield to offer the Bakersfield Foodservice Management Program, we hope to strengthen economic recovery and help rebuild one of the many industries that makes Bakersfield a wonderful place to live.”

The free online program will offer current and potential culinary professionals “the essential skills and knowledge to excel in the dynamic world of foodservice management,” the university said.

The university also said students who complete the program may also be eligible for grants ranging from $5,000 to $10,000 from the city to help build or expand their own businesses.

“This grant program will make an enormous impact for many small and microbusinesses in Bakersfield that are working hard to navigate a post-COVID world,” said Jenni Byers, Assistant Director of the Economic and Community Development Department. “These businesses face many challenges already, and this program will help set them up for success and impact our local economy in a positive way.

The program’s first course will open in September, according to CSUB. To learn more about the program and register for classes, visit the CSUB Extended Education website.