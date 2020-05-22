CSUB surprises two graduates with President’s Medals

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California State University, Bakersfield President Dr. Lynnette Zelezny gave two outstanding graduates a personal graduation surprise.

Class of 2020 graduates Luke Kim and Glendy Ardon received the first-ever President’s Medals Thursday and had them hand delivered by President Zelezny herself.

Biology and Religious Studies undergraduate Luke Kim was presented with the first President’s Medal for his achievements at the university. Zelezny notes he is an outstanding student who has also left an impact on the community. He hopes to become a physician one day and after graduation will begin medical school at the University of California, San Francisco.

“He is a standout student and he’s an all-around human being. He really defines this honor,” Zelezny said.

The second President’s Medal was presented to graduate student Glendy Ardon. She’s receiving her M.S. in Education Counseling. Ardon is described as passionate about education and empowering Central Valley students to expand their educational worldview.