CSUB Students Protest On-campus Fees during online semester

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Students will spend over $800 this semester on facilities they don’t get to use on-campus.

“There’s charges on there that we don’t even know what they are,” Anissa Robidoux, a student at CSUB said. “And nothing’s even open so I don’t know why we even have to pay these fees.

Anissa’s one of many students who have voiced confusion over fees they think are irrelevant now that campus is closed to most students.

There are fees for health services and facilities and campus programming. There’s also a student recreation center fee of $215.

Many students posted on Facebook and Instagram earlier this year asking for an explanation.

In July – six students decided to take action.

Krystal Raynes, Vice President of Legislative Affairs for ASI

Krystal: “CSUB gave a public comment regarding a lot of the comments we got from Instagram a few from Facebook and we read those verbatim to the board of trustees” said Krystal Raynes, VP of Legislative Affairs for ASI.

The California State University Board of Trustees is in charge of decisions over tuition and other fees. Board members recently chose Krystal as one of two student representatives on the board. She will be appointed next week and says she will bring the concerns of students to the table.

“What we can do as student advocates whether that be on campus or on the board of trustees is fight for what the students need and we’ll bring those student stories and with our voices we can become more powerful” Krystal said.

The other student representative – Maryana Khames – sent an email to students about a month ago — explaining the fees.

She says that when the students pass a referendum to make changes on-campus, they must pay the fees regardless of whether or not they’re benefitting from those changes.

The university says the fees cover student programs and facilities that are now mostly available virtually. That includes over-the-phone counseling and at-home workout videos.

CSUB says it’s working to lessen the financial strain on students, but for now — the fees remain in place.