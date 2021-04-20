CSUB Small Business Development Center to host webinars on government relief programs this week

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tomorrow, Cal State Bakersfield’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will host another installment of their Wednesday Webinar series on pandemic relief funding for small businesses.

“Managing Your Small Business through the Pandemic” will be online tomorrow from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.. SBDC director, Kelly Bearden will go over the new $28.6 billion Restaurant Revitalization Fund application and which businesses are eligible to apply. Eligible restaurants and businesses can receive up to $10 million, equal to their pandemic-related lost revenue.

On Thursday from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., The Kern County Black & Hispanic Chambers, Mid State Development Corporation will partner with the SBDC, to present “Managing SBA disaster loans & grants: The new Targeted EIDL advance”.

The webinar will feature Corey Williams, public information officer with the U.S. Small Business Administration Office of Disaster Assistance. Williams will discuss eligibility and how companies can navigate the process for the newly funded Targeted Economic Injury Disaster Loan Advance. Small businesses located in low- to moderate-income communities may receive a grant of up to $10,000.

Both webinars will include updates on the 2021 Paycheck Protection Program, SBA Shuttered Venue Operators Grant Program, California Relief Grant, Targeted EIDL Advance, the Bakersfield ReStart Loan-to-Grant Program and more.

You can register for Wednesday’s webinar here.

To register for Thursday’s webinar, click here.

Cal State Bakersfield’s Small Business Development Center is open for free one-on-one consulting to help small business owners. New and existing businesses can go to www.csubsbdc.com for more information or to sign up for assistance in Kern, Inyo and Mono counties.