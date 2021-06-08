CSUB Small Business Development Center hosting PPP forgiveness webinar tomorrow

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Tomorrow, Cal State Bakersfield’s Small Business Development Center (SBDC) will host the 65th installment of their Wednesday Webinar series providing updates on pandemic relief aid, tax credit programs, employee programs, and other opportunities helpful to employers and business owners.



Tomorrow’s webinar will focus on the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) forgiveness process for first and second draw loans, the Employee Retention Tax Credit, and tips to maximize pandemic relief benefits, amongst other topics.



“Managing Your Small Business beyond the Pandemic” will be online from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Click here to register.



The SBDC is open for free one-on-one consulting to help small business owners. New and existing businesses can go to www.csubsbdc.com for more information or to sign up for assistance.