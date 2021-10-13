CSUB set to unveil statue at new Harvey L. Hall Family Plaza

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A nationally acclaimed sculptor from Bakersfield is set to unveil his new statue Thursday at CSUB.

The 8-foot tall roadrunner bronze statue is part of the dedication ceremony for the Harvey L. Hall Family Plaza outside the Icardo Center at the CSU Bakersfield campus.

It was built by Ben Victor who grew up in Bakersfield.

The new plaza was announced in 2019 and was created in recognition of the late Bakersfield mayor and his love for CSUB.

The dedication of the plaza and unveiling of the statue is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m.