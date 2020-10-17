CSUB senior Yesenia Kharufeh wins Kern Public Health’s COVID-19 Video Challenge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield and Kern County Public Health announced Yesenia Kharufeh as the winner of the CSUB Student COVID-19 Video Challenge on Friday. Kharufeh’s winning video is titled “Five Essentials for Your Car Caddy.”

In an effort to engage local Communications students at CSUB, Kern County Public Health’s Public Relations Team worked with the Communications Department to hold a COVID-19 video challenge. Kern Public Health said students were asked to develop creative short videos for social media to educate the community on safety measures and help prevent the spread of this disease.

Winner Yesenia Kharufeh is a senior at CSUB, majoring in Communications with an emphasis in Public Relations, according to Kern Public Health. “My intention in creating this video was to inspire the use of the car caddy during the pandemic because even though we’ve been dealing with COVID-19 since March, there are still moments when we forget our masks, hand sanitizer, etc.” Kharufeh said in a news release.

The winning video can be found on Public Health’s Facebook page and website at https://kernpublichealth.com/coronavirus-prevention-information/.