BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California State University, Bakersfield’s Small Business Development Center will be hosting a webinar on the city’s Entrepreneurship Ecosystem Technical Assistance and Grant Program.

The webinar will take place on Wednesday, July 12, from noon to 1 p.m. Director Kelly Bearden will be joined by NaTesha Johnson and Nick Hill to discuss the program, which provides technical assistance and capital for local entrepreneurs, startups and small businesses.

To register for the webinar, visit the CSUB SBDC website.