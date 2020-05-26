Breaking News
CSUB receives two grants to help with technology challenges

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield received two grants totaling $85,750 to purchase software, Chromebooks and hotspots for students learning online.

“Though students, faculty and staff have adapted with resilience to the virtual environment,
a continuing challenge is making sure students have access to the tools they need to excel,” said a CSUB news release. “With the need for social distancing and limiting the campus population, resources like mathematics software and other programs found only in the computer labs are off limits.”

The Wells Fargo Foundation awarded the university a $45,000 grant, and the Virginia and Alfred Harrell Foundation awarded $40,750.

