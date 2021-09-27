CSUB receives $5 million grant to increase STEM opportunities

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California State University, Bakersfield received a $5 million grant from the Department of Education to increase STEM opportunities.

The Department of Education awarded grants to more than 90 Hispanic-serving institutions to help bridge the equity gap that underrepresented minority and low-income students regularly face in higher education. CSUB is one of 33 California institutes being funded, along with Bakersfield College.

The grant will focus on internships, career-planning services and strengthening CSUB’s relationships with local industry employers who are in need of qualified STEM employees.

“CSUB is at the forefront of science, technology, engineering and mathematics in our region, and we are so thankful to the Department of Education for investing in us,” CSUB President Dr. Lynnette Zelezny said in a news release.