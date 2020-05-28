CSUB receives $25,000 grant to increase recruitment, retention of diverse faculty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California State University, Bakersfield received a $25,000 grant from the California State University Chancellor’s Office to increase the recruitment and retention of diverse faculty and assist in the Leadership Academy and affinity groups on-campus.

“This grant will allow us to augment programs that support faculty professional development and leadership. As research shows, these opportunities are important tools in retaining, as well as recruiting, faculty that reflect the rich diversity among our students,” said Claudia Catota, chief diversity officer and special assistant to the president.

After attending a faculty recruitment workshop at the University of Southern California in Sep. 2019, the committee of faculty members rewrote faculty job announcements, reviewing faculty data, and discussing ideas to support diverse faculty. The committee created a Faculty Diversity initiative to review current university recruitment and retention practices with the goal to increase diverse faculty within tenure-track positions.

CSUB says its goal is to continue to grow representation among faculty who serve and become role models for their diverse student population.