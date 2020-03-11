CSUB ranks high in national publications for affordability, return on investment

Cal State Bakersfield was recently ranked in two national publications for its affordability and was among the top universities to provide the best return on investment for students.

The university said it was recognized in the top 10 percent of LendEDU’s Fifth Annual College Risk-Reward Indicator Study and ranked 26th in the Top 100 Most Affordable Public Schools with the Highest Return on Investments (ROI) for Great Value Colleges.

LendEDU’s nationwide study analyzes four-year colleges and universities to find those that provide the best return on investment for students by examining average early career pay and average student loan debt at graduation.

According to the most recent data, graduates with student loans have an average debt of $28,565 by the time they graduate. At CSUB, the average is $18,143, with 45 percent of CSUB freshmen graduating with zero debt and 29 percent of transfer students graduating with zero debt.

CSUB was also recognized through Great Value Colleges for the institution’s overall reputation, its faculty excellence and commitment to providing students a high-quality education.