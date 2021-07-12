CSUB providing free iPad to new students as part of CSUCCESS initiative

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CSU Bakersfield is providing a free iPad to all incoming freshmen and new transfer students who register for the CSUCCESS initiative.

California State University Connectivity Contributing to Equity and Student Success is a new initiative aimed at giving students the tools they need to succeed over the course of their college careers, such as through increased access to technology.

“CSUCCESS will assure that students have immediate access to innovate, new mobile tools they need to support their learning,” said CSU Chancellor Joseph I. Castro. “The new initiative will establish a foundation for their achievement and has the potential to play a key role in eliminating stubborn equity gaps among our talented and diverse students. In addition to truly addressing equity and access, we see these as powerful tools as we prepare our students for their future careers.”

CSUB said it estimates that around 2,700 new students will be eligible for the program, which is operated by California State University in partnership with eight of the system’s 23 campuses, including CSUB.

“Supporting our students is our No. 1 priority at CSUB,” said President Dr. Lynnette Zelezny. “The pandemic illustrated to us that the digital divide is a looming obstacle for college students, particularly here in the Central Valley. CSUCCESS levels the playing field for our students and removes a huge barrier to their success.”

Eligible students will receive a 64 GB iPad Air, Apple Smart Keyboard Folio and Apple Pencil they can use for the entirety of their undergraduate experience.

To register for the program, visit its.csub.edu/step/csuccess.