BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — President of California State University, Bakersfield Dr. Lynnette Zelezny announced her retirement Monday after being the first woman to ever lead the university.

According to CSUB officials, Zelezny is scheduled to retire on Dec. 31, 2023, and will serve five and a half years as CSUB’s president.

During Zelezny’s time as president, she guided the university through the COVID-19 Pandemic and enrollment and retention rates improved, according to university officials.

In a news release from the university, Zelezny said:

“It has been the honor of my career to serve the families of this community and to join hands as we work, dream and strive together for a brighter tomorrow. The Central Valley is the soul of California, and Kern County is the beating heart. I’ve never known such kind, hard-working and welcoming people. I have made friends for life.” Dr. Lynnette Zelezny

Officials say an interim president will be appointed to lead CSUB then the California State University will launch a nationwide search for the next president.