BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) – Cal State Bakersfield President Lynnette Zelezny performed one of her favorite duties Wednesday afternoon.

She ladled extra praise on two promising students – one graduating with a Bachelor’s degree, the other a Master’s degree.

The students are Ryan Delmore, graduating with a Bachelor of Science degree in Biochemistry, and Michelle Gradowitz, who’s earning a master’s degree in social work. She has already accepted a position as a homeless health therapist.

“I just really have a heart for marginalized populations,” Gradowitz said. “That’s what (we do in) social work. That’s what we’re called to do … serve those in the community that may be underrepresented …. The hidden population.”

Gradowitz says she has a job lined up with Clinica Sierra Vista.

Delmore, a 30-year-old U.S. Navy veteran, is now headed to Cal Tech in Pasadena to seek his Ph.D and eventually work on cancer research.

The two high achievers join the approximately 800 students who are graduating from CSU Bakersfield on May 19 and May 20.