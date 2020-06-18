CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny applauds Supreme Court’s DACA ruling

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield President Lynnette Zelezny applauded the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision today on the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in a statement released today.

“I am grateful that the highest court in the land has lived up to our country’s highest ideals of compassion and inclusion, and we as CSUB will continue to advocate on behalf of equity and justice for all of our students, faculty and staff,” she said. “At CSUB, our faculty and staff work with our students to develop promise and potential that changes lives and communities. We believe that access to higher education, as well as equity, diversity and inclusion, are the building blocks for progress and excellence in our region and world.”

Zelezny said Immigrant Legal Defense will host a webinar at 1 p.m. on Friday to discuss the DACA ruling. The webinar can be found at https://bit.ly/37IlzO6. The password is 147626.

In December 2019, CSUB opened the Dreamers Resource Center to serve undocumented students. Direct immigration legal services are available free of charge to students and employees. Attorneys and paralegals are available to assist students with general consultations, immigration questions and more.