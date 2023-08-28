BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The first day of classes for California State University, Bakersfield also brought the beginning of the end for one of its most recognizable faces.

After five years as the CSUB President, Monday, Aug. 28 was Dr. Lynnette Zelezny’s last first day of classes at CSUB.

“It’s been wonderful, I’ve had an amazing career,” Dr. Lynnette Zelezny, President of CSUB, said “My entire professional career has been in the California Central Valley and I’ve loved every minute of it, and I will miss the people and the students.”

Enrollment numbers across the CSU system have been down for several semesters as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and declining birth rates.

But CSUB officials say enrollment numbers this fall are higher than they were last year but those are not the only numbers on the rise.

“I’m so very proud that our graduation rates have really skyrocketed and they will continue to do so.” Dr. Lynnette Zelezny said, “It makes me very, very proud to send out teachers, nurses, engineers, accountants to serve this wonderful community.”

Also on her last first day at CSUB is senior Daisy Alamillo, who faced a big change through her college years.

“I started during such a weird time, I started during COVID, so I was a freshman coming in completely virtual,” Alamillo, a Business Administration Senior Student, said. “And then, two years later, I basically was another freshman student coming in again, because I’d never been to campus.”

Much like other seniors, Alamillo says she’ll spend the year preparing for the next chapter.

“After CSUB I plan to go to law school, so I’m very looking forward to continuing my education, but also becoming an attorney and really advocating for others,” Alamillo said.

CSUB says they are back in full force, with some classes online, but mostly in-person instruction for the 2023-24 school year.