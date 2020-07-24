CSUB praises CSU board vote making ethnic studies, social justice courses graduation requirements

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California State University, Bakersfield President Lynnette Zelezny is praising the CSU Board of Trustee’s decision to make ethnic studies and social justice studies courses a requirement for graduation.

I am so proud that the CSU system is such a champion of diversity and social justice and has risen to meet this moment. As the largest public higher education system in the nation, the CSU continues to lead the way in transforming the lives of our students and helping them become leaders in our communities. CSU Bakersfield President Lynnette Zelezny

President Zelezny and Dr. Vernon Harper, CSUB Provost and Vice President of Academic Affairs, said the Board of Trustee’s action is consistent with CSU Bakersfield’s ongoing commitment to inclusion and equity. CSUB has included the creation of an Ethnic Studies Department and initiatives to improve retention and provide opportunities for students of color who are at particular risk for leaving before their degrees are completed.