BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The California State University of Bakersfield campus police officers are investigating multiple bike thefts that have happened on campus.

Campus police say most of the bike thefts have happened in the Housing East Complex with bikes that have a cable-style lock.

Police are searching for a man between 20 and 30 years old who stands at about 6 feet tall with light-colored hair and tattoos possibly on both of his arms in connection to a bike theft on Sept. 25.

Campus police advise you to always lock your bike properly by using a U-bolt type lock, registering your bike with university police to receive a U-bolt type and reporting suspicious activity to university police.

You can contact university police and 661-654-2111, or if you have any information about bike thefts, contact Corporal Martinez at 661-654-2677.