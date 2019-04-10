Local News

CSUB planning memorial service for student struck and killed by vehicle in Northeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) -- Cal State Bakersfield is planning an on-campus memorial service for an 18-year-old student who was struck and killed by a vehicle last week in Northeast Bakersfield.

In a memo sent out to the campus Wednesday, CSUB President Lynette Zelezny confirmed Jason Quinn Kelly had attended the university.

"Our entire CSU Bakersfield community extends our heartfelt throughts and prayers to Jason's family and friends during this difficult time," Zelezny wrote. "To our faculty, staff and students who knew him personally, we offer the services of our counseling center to assist with the feelings of grief and loss."

The CSUB flag will fly at half-staff the day of the service, which has not yet been scheduled. 

Kelly was hit by a truck just before 9 p.m. April 2 in the 3200 block of Haley Street, police said. The driver remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

Witnesses said Kelly was walking in the northbound lane when he was hit, police said. 

