BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Do you want to help local college students by doing something as simple as drinking a beer?

This weekend is your chance to do just that because CSU Bakersfield is hosting its fourth annual Pints for Scholarships event on Saturday at Temblor Brewing Company.

The event starts at 11 a.m. and will benefit the Roadrunner Scholarship Fund. The scholarship fund is designed to provide financial support to the university’s student-athletes.

Fifty percent of the proceeds will go directly to the Roadrunner Scholarship Fund.