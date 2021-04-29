CSUB partners with BMOA for annual Graduating Seniors Exhibition

Exhibition on display at Bakersfield Museum of Art through May 29

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The CSU Bakersfield Department of Art and Art History partnered with the Bakersfield Museum of Art for the annual Graduating Seniors Exhibition on display at BMOA through May 29.

The public is invited to view the exhibition Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The exhibition showcases the work of more than 25 graduates that was created during the COVID-19 pandemic. The students’ work reflects their personal experiences over the last year. The department said the exhibition is the result of a long and complex process by students, faculty and curators.

The Department of Art and Art History operates the Todd Madigan Art Gallery, which is located on campus. The gallery also organizes the student thesis shows and annually commissions new projects by professional artists, according to the department website.

“The partnership between CSUB and BMOA is part of our shared mission of cultivating contemporary art in Bakersfield,” Jedediah Caesar, curator at the Todd Madigan Gallery said.

“For our students, this is an opportunity to present themselves on a large stage, and for the museum’s visitors it’s a chance to experience the work of these artists at the very beginning of their careers.”

The Bakersfield Museum of Art is located at 1930 R St.

