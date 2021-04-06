CSUB organizes GoFundMe for basketball player injured in crash

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The CSU Bakersfield Athletics Department has set up a GoFundMe to help pay for medical costs for a basketball player seriously injured in a car crash last week.

Senior center Ronne Readus was seriously injured in a crash on March 31 in San Diego. He suffered life threatening injuries and has been placed in a medically induced coma. Readus’ condition has improved but continues to need care.

“It has been amazing to see the outpouring of love, thoughts, and prayers from everyone in our community for Ronne and his family. Thank you for your continued thoughts and prayers for Ronne and his family,” the department posted on the GoFundMe page.

You can donate to the GoFundMe using this link.