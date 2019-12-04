CSUB opens Dream Resource Center for undocumented students

Cal State Bakersfield has opened a new center aimed at helping immigrant students on campus.

The university held a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday for its new Dream Resource Center, located within the Multicultural Alliance and Gender Equity Center building on campus. The center offers legal immigration services and other resources and support services for undocumented students and their families.

CSUB is the latest of more than 20 universities in the CSU system that have a Dream Resource Center.

“We want (the students) to feel every single day that we are a place where we’re going to surround them with support,” said President Lynnette Zelezny. “We want to see them graduate. We want to see them move forward and not have barriers of immigration issues so that they can graduate and they can get professional careers.”