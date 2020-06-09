CSUB names new dean of the School of Social Sciences and Education

​BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Dr. James L. Rodríguez has been named dean of the School of Social Sciences and Education at Cal State Bakersfield.

Dr. Rodríguez’ appointment is effective on July 1. Rodríguez is currently a professor of Child and Adolescent Studies at Cal State Fullerton, where he has also held a number of administrative and leadership positions both in Academic and Student Affairs.

“I’m thrilled to be joining the CSUB community as dean of the School of Social Sciences and Education,” Rodriguez said. “I was highly interested in the position because of the disciplines represented by the school are ideally matched with my professional interests. Also, being from the Imperial Valley, I felt there was a strong connection by the communities served by CSUB.”

Rodríguez has served on numerous key committees and initiatives at CSUF, including the Academic Senate Executive Committee, the Strategic Enrollment Planning Committee and the President’s Commission on Equity and Inclusion​, according to CSUB.

Rodríguez previously held a tenured faculty position in the College of Education at San Diego State University, where he directed the Bilingual Single Subject Credential Program. He has also held appointments as a visiting scholar in the Department of Psychology at Pomona College and at Educational Testing Service.

Dr. Rodríguez served on multiple editorial boards and as an expert advisor and consultant for various California Department of Education projects. He is active in a number of professional organizations and has held professional leadership roles, including the Founding and Steering Committees of the Latinx Caucus of the Society for Research in Child Development, for which he served as the inaugural chair.

Rodríguez earned his bachelor’s degree in Psychology from Pomona College and a Ph.D. in Child and Adolescent Development from Stanford University. He has been awarded numerous fellowships and awards, including a Ford Foundation/National Research Council Predoctoral Fellowship and a James Irvine Foundation Fellowship.

At CSUF, he received a Faculty Advisor of Distinction Award and the Jewel Plummer Cobb Diversity in Education Award, according to CSUB.

“The interview process affirmed this connection and I was further impressed by the warmth, passion and commitment of faculty, staff and administrators,” Rodriguez said. “I look forward to working together to continue to advance a shared mission focused on educational access, opportunity, equity and excellence.”