CSUB Men’s Basketball kicks off season on Wednesday against Santa Clara

Local News
CSUB basketball in Vegas

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Local sports fans will finally get the chance to cheer on the Roadrunners as the Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball team prepares to kick off its season on Wednesday, Dec. 2.

The Roadrunners will open their season on the road against Santa Clara (3-0) on Wednesday, according to CSUB. Details of the location and time of the game will be announced soon. CSUB will return home to take on Bethesda University on Monday, Dec. 7, at 7 p.m.

According to CSUB, fans can go to GoRunners.com on Tuesday for an in-depth interview with Coach Barnes regarding his thoughts on the year ahead as well as a breakdown of his roster. The college said the always-fluid nature of the COVID-19 pandemic means the basketball schedule is tentative and subject to change.

