CSUB becomes fifth in CSU system to have an Institute of Management Accountants chapter

Cal State Bakersfield has become the fifth campus in the CSU system to have an Institute of Management Accountants chapter.

The university said accounting students in the new chapter can explore career options and learn more about the role of accountants and finance managers in business.

“We are so excited to have an IMA student chapter on campus,” said founding board member and president Kathleen Valenzuela. “We see this chapter as a vehicle for organizing management accounting-related activities and events, providing students experiential learning experiences in accounting and connecting students with accountants and financial professionals in business.”

In June, CSUB accounting students were the first among the West Coast universities to place in the final four teams of the IMA National Student Case Competition.

Founded in 1919, IMA is one of the largest and most respected associations focused on the management accounting profession. IMA has a global network of more than 125,000 members in 150 countries and 300 professional and student chapters.