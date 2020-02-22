CSUB inducts 4 to Alumni Hall of Fame

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four prominent community members were inducted into the CSUB Alumni Hall of Fame Friday night.

It’s the 14th year of the event that was held at Seven Oaks Country Club.

The Hall of Fame recognizes alumni who have made significant contributions in the community.

This year’s inductees include Blanca Cavazos, Alan Collatz, Judge Louie Vega and Colleen McGauley.

“It’s such a huge honor and to be with the three other honorees whose lives are inspirational, it’s another honor,” McGauley said.

“I’m so grateful for the education I got at CSUB and it really made a difference in not only my life, but all of the other inductees also.”

17’s Jim Scott and Maddie Janssen emceed the event.