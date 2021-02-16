CSUB inducting 5 alumni in virtual Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield is holding its annual Alumni Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday. 

The virtual ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. on Feb. 20 and will air on KGET 17 News in addition to being livestreamed on Facebook pages and YouTube channels. This year, there are five alumni who will be inducted: 

  • Mary Barlow, superintendent of Kern County Superintendent of Schools 
  • Raji Brar, businesswoman and philanthropist 
  • Jeremy Gunn, Stanford University soccer coach 
  • Clark Jensen, nonprofit entrepreneur 
  • John Means, vice chancellor at the Kern Community College District

For links to the streamed ceremony, register here. Donations to the CSUB Alumni Association of $50 will be recognized with the donor’s name listed on the Alumni Hall of Fame section of the association’s website.

