CSUB inducting 5 alumni in virtual Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield is holding its annual Alumni Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday.
The virtual ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. on Feb. 20 and will air on KGET 17 News in addition to being livestreamed on Facebook pages and YouTube channels. This year, there are five alumni who will be inducted:
- Mary Barlow, superintendent of Kern County Superintendent of Schools
- Raji Brar, businesswoman and philanthropist
- Jeremy Gunn, Stanford University soccer coach
- Clark Jensen, nonprofit entrepreneur
- John Means, vice chancellor at the Kern Community College District
For links to the streamed ceremony, register here. Donations to the CSUB Alumni Association of $50 will be recognized with the donor’s name listed on the Alumni Hall of Fame section of the association’s website.