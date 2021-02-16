CSUB inducting 5 alumni in virtual Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Cal State Bakersfield is holding its annual Alumni Hall of Fame ceremony on Saturday.

The virtual ceremony will take place at 7 p.m. on Feb. 20 and will air on KGET 17 News in addition to being livestreamed on Facebook pages and YouTube channels. This year, there are five alumni who will be inducted:

Mary Barlow, superintendent of Kern County Superintendent of Schools

Raji Brar, businesswoman and philanthropist

Jeremy Gunn, Stanford University soccer coach

Clark Jensen, nonprofit entrepreneur

John Means, vice chancellor at the Kern Community College District

For links to the streamed ceremony, register here. Donations to the CSUB Alumni Association of $50 will be recognized with the donor’s name listed on the Alumni Hall of Fame section of the association’s website.