BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — California State University, Bakersfield now has a new “Wellness Suite” — which promotes the physical, social, emotional and spiritual aspects of health.

The Department of Campus Recreation and Wellness Team at CSUB hosted a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new suite on Wednesday morning.

The Wellness Suite — located in the former FitLab on the second floor of the Student Recreation Center — features nap pods and massage chairs, as well as lounge and meditation areas.

“It’s really a calming space for students to come and hang out,” said Leah Bank with the Wellness Team. “For our students and SRC members, you can go on [to our website], and on there you can click on bookings and it will give you all of the reservation times we have available.”

According to Bank, reservations for massage chairs are 20 minutes long, and reservations for nap pods are 45 minutes long.

“So students can go on ahead of time and decide three days ahead as far as they want to book, or they can come in as walk-ins,” said Bank.

According to the school, the new Wellness Suite will offer workshops, arts and crafts activities and wellness coaching to help students meet their health goals.

For more information about the Wellness Suite, visit CSUB’s website.