BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — CSUB celebrated the Class of 2022 with commencement ceremonies this weekend.

Commencement ceremonies began Friday with graduate students from CSUB’s four schools at the campus soccer field. Graduates say commencement is even more special after two-and-a-half years spent grinding through the pandemic.

“I’m just very proud of myself. It’s been a long four years, so I’m just proud to be here,” graduate Tyonna Singleton said.

If you missed the ceremony you can watch the graduate and undergraduate ceremony at this page.